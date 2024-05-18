Outbrain expands its presence in India with a new Global Talent Center (GTC)

Outbrain, a leading ad-tech platform, has announced the opening of its first Global Talent Center (GTC) in India.

Headquartered in New York, Outbrain is a leading ad-tech and web recommendation platform that helps connect users with content they might be interested in, while also working as an advertising platform for businesses. The establishment of its GTC in India comes as a part of its global expansion plans.

Focused on hiring top talent for various functions, including IT, Finance, Data and Analytics, the GTC is poised to create substantial job opportunities, boosting the Indian job market and providing a significant impetus to the country’s burgeoning IT and GCC sectors.

The newly set up, state-of-the-art office in Gurgaon (Delhi NCR) will provide a best-in-class collaborative environment for Outbrains talent in India.

Mazi Ravid, VP, People & Culture, Israel, APAC, Slovenia said, “Outbrain has chosen to grow in India, after looking and examining 5 different markets (mostly in Eastern Europe). Our belief is that India will be the best option for various talents that could match our company’s high expectations professionally and culturally. We are already witnessing tremendous success in these areas with hiring and promoting local talents into global roles”.

Shouneel Charles, Managing Director, Outbrain India GTC added “The strategic placement of Outbrian’s GTC in India underscores the country’s pivotal role in the global tech landscape, leveraging its rich pool of skilled professionals”

The number of Global Talent Centers (GTCs) & Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India is set to surge with an estimated addition of 200 centers in the next two years, totaling 1,540 GCCs currently. These centers are pivotal in managing diverse operations like technology, customer service, and finance, providing employment to over 1.66 million Indians. Focused on AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity, GCCs are expanding beyond major cities into Tier-II cities, bolstering job prospects. Accompanied by the rise of flexible office spaces, this growth underscores India’s burgeoning talent pool’s capability to support global operations, reflecting a positive trajectory in business expansion and employment opportunities.