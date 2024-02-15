Hong Kong – Correctional Services Department combats illicit activities of persons in custody

Correctional Services Department combats illicit activities of persons in custody *********************************************************************************



​The Correctional Services Department (CSD) today (February 15) launched an operation at Tai Lam Correctional Institution to combat illicit activities.

The management of Tai Lam Correctional Institution stepped up measures to combat illicit food transaction activities among persons in custody during Lunar New Year and continued to closely monitor relevant target persons in custody.

At 8.24am today, two persons in custody were found involved in illicit food transaction activities in the dining hall of the institution. Correctional officers immediately took disciplinary action against them. During the incident, six persons in custody in the dining hall expressed support and acted collectively against the institution management, attempting to exert pressure on the institution management to withdraw all disciplinary actions. Officers at the scene immediately removed them from the dining hall for separate investigation.

Intelligence also revealed that there were other persons in custody intended to advocate for the persons in custody involved in the incident with the aim to worsen the situation. Following an assessment and detailed planning, the CSD deployed reinforcements to Tai Lam Correctional Institution, including members of the Regional Response Team, the Security Unit, the Dog Unit and other reinforcing members, to conduct a special searching operation on the target persons. Later, 11 other persons in custody who were suspected of involving in the aforementioned activities and possession of unauthorised articles were removed from associating with others for investigation. The CSD will continue to closely monitor the development.

In order to assist persons in custody to rehabilitate in a safe and orderly environment, the CSD spares no effort in combating illicit activities of all kinds in its institutions.

Tai Lam Correctional Institution is a minimum security institution for the detention of male adult convicted persons in custody.