Indian Street Premier League’s Chennai Singams Unveils its Brand Identity Actor Suriya Sivakumar’s Chennai Singams Unveils its Brand Identity

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) franchise Chennai Singams unveiled their logo for the highly anticipated inaugural edition of the league. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Sandipkumar Gupta- promoters of Route Mobile Ltd and Actor Suriya Sivakumar are the co-owners of Chennai Singams, a Chennai-based franchise.

The logo with a roaring lion depicts the great strength and valour of Chennai. The standout logo perfectly aligns with ISPL’s mission to merge the spirit of the streets with the grandeur of stadium cricket. Additionally, the highlighted yellow colour in the logo visually depicts the radiance of Chennai.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Co-Owner of Chennai Singams said “Both I and Sandip besides being entrepreneurs are very passionate towards sports and the same reflects in our ownership of multiple clubs in MCA that have produced talented players like Sudhir Naik, Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer, Rajesh Pawar, Raju Sutar, Nilesh Kulkarni besides our ownership of North Mumbai Panthers that plays at the Mumbai T20 Premiere League and Saraswati Sports Complex in Mumbai that provides good sporting amenities.

Additionally, he stated, “Women’s Cricket is another focus area we would like to develop and currently we have set up a team via National Cricket Club from which 5 women and 5 men are part of the Mumbai State team in BCCI”

ISPL is scheduled to kick off from March 6th to March 15th 2024, in Mumbai, The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is India’s first-ever T10 tennis ball cricket tournament. Promising an enthralling display of cricketing brilliance, the tournament will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.