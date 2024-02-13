Biopharmaceutical Sponsor Interaction with Clinical Site Networks Pulse Report

Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting and market research firm to the CRO, CDMO and biopharmaceutical services industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its new 2024 syndicated pulse report, “Biopharmaceutical Sponsor Interaction with Clinical Site Networks.”

This research report includes insights from over 60 biopharmaceutical professionals in the US and EU and explores how biopharma sponsors are interacting with clinical site networks today as well as their expectations over the next 1-2 years. LSSG also explores how biopharma sponsors’ outsourcing dollars are being spent across their external partners including CROs, Site Networks and Academia. Finally, LSSG identifies the benefits of sponsors partnering directly with Clinical Site Networks, vs. accessing them through a CRO partner.​

“This study stems directly from anecdotal comments made by biopharma sponsors within our proprietary panel, and from our research we see these anecdotes are indeed validated. Sponsors are spending more time partnering directly with clinical site networks, citing benefits such as lower costs, improved communication, and stronger relationships compared to working through their CRO partners,” said Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group. “Additionally, there are early signals that sponsors’ outsourcing dollars may be shifting towards clinical site networks, potentially disrupting the competitive dynamics between CROs such as IQVIA, ICON, Parexel, PPD, Fortrea, and Syneos Health and clinical site networks, transforming their relationship from partners to ‘frenemies’ as they vie for the same pool of sponsor dollars.​”

