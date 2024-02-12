Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (February 12) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kwai Chung.



Wong Yau-shing, aged 87, went missing after he left his residence in Lai King Estate yesterday (February 11) morning. His family made a report to Police on the same day.



He is about 1.6 metres tall, 55 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black trousers, black shoes and a dark blue beanie.



Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 5239 7701 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.

