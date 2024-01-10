Harbor Point Storage: Redefining Self-Storage with State-of-the-Art Facility

Harbor Point Storage debuts new facility in Vero Beach with State of the Art Facility and Unmatched Customer Service

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Jan. 9, 2024 – PRLog — Harbor Point Storage (https://www.harborpointstorage.com/) , the newest addition to Vero Beach’s flourishing community, is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the- art self-storage facility located at 5350 US Hwy 1. This brand-new establishment, owned by Leitbox Storage Partners (http://www.leitbox.com) , will be managed by Remote Management Solutions (https://www.remotemanagementsolutions.com/) and is set to excite the Vero Beach area with its advanced features and unparalleled customer service.

At Harbor Point Storage, customers will experience a unique blend of modern amenities and exceptional hospitality. The facility boasts temperature- controlled units, a necessity for valuables with Florida’s changing weather conditions. With 24-hour access and state-of-the- art security, including fenced and gated premises and continuous surveillance, belongings are “Safe and Sound at Harbor Point”.

Understanding the diverse needs of the Vero Beach community, Harbor Point Storage offers a variety of storage solutions. Whether it’s indoor storage for personal items, outdoor parking spaces for boats and RVs, or flexible options for commercial storage, this facility caters to all. The convenience is further enhanced by amenities like elevators, dollies, and an easy online bill payment system.

The heart of Harbor Point Storage’s offering lies in its hospitality- style customer service. A helpful and dedicated staff is available on-site, ready to assist and provide a seamless storage experience. This approach is not just about offering a service, but about building a community and relationships with both commercial and residential clients.

“We are thrilled to bring Harbor Point Storage to Vero Beach,” said Cynthia Ashby, Founder and VIsionary of Remote Management Solutions. “Our goal is to offer a storage solution that’s not just about space, but about providing a safe, secure, and customer-focused experience. We believe Harbor Point Storage will be a valuable asset to both the residential and business communities in the area.”

Harbor Point Storage invites everyone to visit the facility during office hours from Tuesday to Saturday, 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM, or access their units from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, any day of the week. For more information, please visit https://www.harborpointstorage.com.

About Harbor Point Storage

Located in the heart of Vero Beach, Harbor Point Storage offers state-of-the- art self-storage solutions with a focus on customer service and security. It is owned by Leitbox Storage Partners, a company renowned for its innovative approach to storage and its commitment to community development.

About Leitbox Storage Partners

Leitbox Storage Partners (“Leitbox”) is a real estate investment company that develops and acquires self-storage (often with mixed use & retail integration) in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. In addition to programmatic, greenfield development of vertical self-storage, Leitbox utilizes its 30+ year history in the retail and mixed-use sectors to identify and acquire retail, big-box conversion opportunities and income-producing storage facilities presenting value-add upside potential.

About Remote Management Solutions

Remote Management Solutions is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service to tenants in self-storage facilities. Our focus is on ensuring convenience, security, and personalized support, ensuring a seamless storage experience for each customer. Through innovative solutions and attentive care, we strive to meet and exceed the unique needs of our tenants and owners.