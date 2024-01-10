Harbor Point Storage: Redefining Self-Storage with State-of-the-Art Facility

Harbor Point Storage debuts new facility in Vero Beach with State of the Art Facility and Unmatched Customer Service
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Jan. 9, 2024 – PRLog — Harbor Point Storage (https://www.harborpointstorage.com/)
At Harbor Point Storage, customers will experience a unique blend of modern amenities and exceptional hospitality. The facility boasts temperature-
Understanding the diverse needs of the Vero Beach community, Harbor Point Storage offers a variety of storage solutions. Whether it’s indoor storage for personal items, outdoor parking spaces for boats and RVs, or flexible options for commercial storage, this facility caters to all. The convenience is further enhanced by amenities like elevators, dollies, and an easy online bill payment system.
The heart of Harbor Point Storage’s offering lies in its hospitality-
“We are thrilled to bring Harbor Point Storage to Vero Beach,” said Cynthia Ashby, Founder and VIsionary of Remote Management Solutions. “Our goal is to offer a storage solution that’s not just about space, but about providing a safe, secure, and customer-focused experience. We believe Harbor Point Storage will be a valuable asset to both the residential and business communities in the area.”
Harbor Point Storage invites everyone to visit the facility during office hours from Tuesday to Saturday, 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM, or access their units from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, any day of the week. For more information, please visit https://www.harborpointstorage.com.
About Harbor Point Storage
Located in the heart of Vero Beach, Harbor Point Storage offers state-of-the-
About Leitbox Storage Partners
Leitbox Storage Partners (“Leitbox”) is a real estate investment company that develops and acquires self-storage (often with mixed use & retail integration)
About Remote Management Solutions
Remote Management Solutions is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service to tenants in self-storage facilities. Our focus is on ensuring convenience, security, and personalized support, ensuring a seamless storage experience for each customer. Through innovative solutions and attentive care, we strive to meet and exceed the unique needs of our tenants and owners.