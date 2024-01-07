Charles Thomas Taylor’s “Symbolism in Religion and Arts” Unveils How Religion and Aesthetics Shape Humanity

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 5, 2024

Symbolism refers to the concept that objects, pictures, and words can represent other things. It allows artists to produce impact and convey complex ideas by adding meaning to things. Art and Religion are filled with a creative interplay of images and symbols that suggest meaning-making. In his book Symbolism in Religion and Art, Charles Thomas Taylor explores the aesthetics of religion and art.

Throughout the book, Charles Thomas Taylor attempts to demonstrate that symbolism communicates ethical value in either area. Symbolism in Religion and Art is divided into two parts: Symbolism in Religion and Symbolism in Art. Each part allows readers to explore familiar pieces passed down through different interpretations and ideas for generations. The book attempts to reconcile the apparent and historical contradiction between utility and beauty by pointing out the distinction between real and imaginary experience.

Symbolism in Religion and Art is a book that delves into the meaning and significance of religious symbols and their influence on art. The book also explores how these symbols have continued to shape modern-day culture. It is a work of cultural anthropology that aims to bring together the peripheral concerns of religion and aesthetics with a central ethical vision for the future of humanity.

Taylor presents his new book to consider the relevance or irrelevance of religion and art for ethical life. He seeks to demonstrate that symbolisms communicate the moral value that art and religion try to convey.

Charles Thomas Taylors works have attempted to reveal the universal rational foundation that undergirds the various ethical, political, and economic systems that best nurture human existence. Symbolism in Religion and Art, his fifth book, will appeal to those interested in the studies involving the pursuit of human knowledge. It is an excellent read for scholars, philosophers, and artists. The book is available on Amazon.

Charles Thomas Taylor lives in Colorado. This is his fifth book and his third book published under an imprint of the Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group. His previous book, Symbiosism, suggests how a uniform and practicable universal morality can be derived from the best ethical ideas of long-established religions and philosophies. Toward World Soverignty, also from University Press of America, renews the call for world federalism that provoked an intense albeit brief interest among the worlds democracies immediately following World War II.

