Tajon Buchanan is a new Inter player

The 24-year-old Canadian winger has joined on a permanent deal from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Buchanan, hailing from the frigid climate of Canada, comes from a place that stands out with its own sense of uniqueness: Brampton, Ontario, known as Flower City for the large number of greenhouses and gardens that elegantly characterise the beauty of the city. The story of Tajon Trevor Buchanan, Inters new winger, began right in the heart of Brampton.

Born on 8 February 1999 to parents of Jamaican descent, he always dreamt of playing professional football. Buchanans first football coach, Chrys Chrysanthou, who coached Buchanan at youth level with the Mississauga Falcons, helped Buchanan realise his potential and love for the game. Chrysanthou soon got a job with Real Colorado, and Buchanan followed. At the age of 15, it was a significant change to move from Canada to the United States, where he was far away from his family.

When Buchanan began playing in the US, since he was Canadian, registration rules prohibited him from playing. This situation made it hard for him to be noticed by the Canada youth setup, but Buchanan was determined and trained hard. This led to him catching the eye of Syracuse Orange, the college soccer team for Syracuse University.

To get into university, Tajon needed to get seven school credits in a space of five months. However, in Colorado, he was only awarded six credits a year. To get that extra credit, Buchanan worked day in and day out towards his goal, and he achieved his seven credits. Buchanan enjoyed a fantastic spell with the Orange and, in 2019, was selected in the MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution, thus starting his professional career.

In Foxborough, Buchanan grew, flourished and proved his worth. He played 67 games and scored 12 goals, also receiving his first call-up to the senior Canada team in June 2021 after previously only playing for the U23s during the Olympic Qualifying Championship. Buchanan is very fast, skilled in one-on-one situations and a true team player. His performances in the 2021 Gold Cup were certainly noteworthy: he helped Canada reach the semi-finals, at which point he scored his first goal for his country.

He arrived in Europe in 2022, joining Belgian side Club Brugge. He then won the league in 2021/22, made his Champions League debut and was also named in the Canada squad for the World Cup in Qatar, a historic tournament for his country, who hadnt taken part since 1986.

Buchanan is a winger and full-back who can play on both sides of the pitch. A versatile player with a great work ethic, hes played many roles in his career. Now, after years of growth, Tajon is ready to become the first-ever Canadian to play in Serie A.

A very long journey that started in Brampton and has taken him all the way to Milano: Tajons Nerazzurri dream has only just begun.

