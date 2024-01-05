Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium is Returning for Its 12th Iteration

The 12th Annual Joint Civil and DoD CBRN Symposium will convene senior leaders across military, government, industry, and academia to explore the CBRNE community’s continued efforts to advance the defense, readiness, and response to current and emerging chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. The 2024 Symposium will aim to advance an innovative, joint CBRN community essential to counter and defend the nation from CBRN events.

With the increasing complexity of the global security environment, the threat of an accidental or intentional chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack on the U.S. is becoming a growing threat. Developing the technologies and solutions necessary to mitigate and respond to CBRN threats is critical. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the continued development of capabilities to increase the resiliency and preparedness of DoD, Federal, State & Local entities to understand, protect, and mitigate CBRN incidents and hazards.

2024 Speakers Include:

– HON Frank Rose – Principal Deputy Administrator, National Nuclear Security Administration

– Darryl Colvin, SES – Program Executive Officer, JPEO-CBRND

– Ian Watson, SES – Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical & Biological Defense, DoD

– Michael Bailey, SES – Director DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center

– Charles Hughes – Deputy to the Commanding General, 20th CBRNE Command

– Mary Ellen Callahan – Assistant Secretary, CWMD Office, DHS

– Susan Ferensic – Assistant Director, WMDD, FBI

DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or 201.940.6680.

Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.