Bharti Foundation’s Changemaker Awards celebrates excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

The Changemaker Awards, hosted by Bharti Foundation recently, brought together corporates and individuals who have undertaken initiatives and/or are working on projects focused on creating a better world for the current and future generations. Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman at Bharti Foundation (Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises), Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO at Bharti Foundation, Lt. Col. Vijay Chadda, Member of the Governing Board of Bharti Foundation, Mr. Akhil Gupta, Vice-Chairman at Bharti Enterprises, leaders from Bharti Group Companies and partner organisations, along with supporters and volunteers of the Foundation graced the occasion.

This year, the awards received 85 nominations under 6 award categories ranging from Employee Engagement for Bharti Group Companies, Social Initiatives – National & International to Individual Philanthropy – National & International. The nominations boast of positive impact made on society through strategic, innovative, and sustainable practices in various sectors – education, environment, healthcare to livelihood, sports, etc. This year’s winners include:

Individual Philanthropy National:

Popat Chandu Rasal from Sterlite Technologies Limited planted more than 20,000 indigenous trees in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in 2022-23 alone

Sathyanarayana K from HP Inc. has been volunteering for hunger mitigation in children and enabling better infrastructure in Government Schools in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Another winner from HP Inc., Arundhati Bhattacharya, volunteered for IAHV ( International Association for Human Values), positively impacting 200+ women through mental well-being classes and counselling sessions.

Sudarshan Bengani from Airtel Payments Bank Limited for his regular contribution towards community services such as blood donation, supporting bird hospitals, food donation and supporting children from slums.

Poornima Kapoor from Bharti Airtel Limited won Special Jury award in the for supporting students from economically challenged background with limited access to quality education, career opportunities and guidance.

Social Initiative National:

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for their project Medical PODS, conceptualised for regions where health infrastructure is in deficit.

Signify Innovations India Limited’s project, ‘Khel Jyoti,’ encourages sports in rural areas by providing safe and well-lit spaces for children.

Avaya India Pvt. Ltd. for their initiative ‘Road to Career,’ providing skill-building opportunities and increasing employability of marginalized youth and adolescents.

Indus Towers’ ‘innovative project, ‘Digital Transformation Van’ under their flagship CSR program ‘Saksham’, has brought digital literacy on wheels to isolated and disadvantaged groups in rural and urban parts of India.

ECI Telecom India Pvt. Ltd.’s initiative ‘Right to Education for Every Child’ supports capacity building of school run by a grassroot NGO, benefitting more than 2,000 underprivileged students.

Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd. won Special Jury Award in the category for its initiative, ‘Ericsson’s Centre of Excellence,’ that addresses skill gaps in Telecom Industry through training students on 5G and emerging technologies along with ensuring their job placements.

Employee Engagement Award (recognising efforts of Bharti Group Companies towards volunteering and payroll giving towards supporting education for underprivileged children from rural parts of the country):

Bharti Realty engaged 100% employees through payroll giving for the noble cause for more than 3 years in a row.

Del Monte Foods continuously engaged with Bharti Foundation and encouraged more than 80% its employees.

60% employees from Beetel Teletech Ltd. participated in payroll giving program.

Individual Philanthropy International: Harifidy Rakotobe (Airtel Madagascar S.A.), Michael Opwonyo (Airtel Uganda Ltd.) and Anne Njeri (Airtel Kenya Networks Limited)

Besides, Airtel Nigeria, Airtel Kenya Networks Limited, Airtel Tanzania Limited, Airtel Networks Zambia PLC and employees from various Airtel circles in India received the award for their exemplary contribution towards Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO of Bharti Foundation, expressed her thoughts the Changemaker Awards, stating, “At Bharti Foundation, we believe in the power of transformative practices that are sustainable. Changemaker Awards stand as a testimony of the collective efforts of individuals and corporates in creating a positive impact on society through their exemplary work. Their commitment towards corporate social responsibility serves as an inspiration for others in various industries.”

Established in 2008, the Changemaker Awards extend acknowledgment to the commendable efforts of individuals at national and international level besides corporates towards Sustainable Development Goals. The award provides a common platform for applicants to showcase their work in community transformation, environmental initiatives and volunteering programs, thereby making a meaningful difference in the society.