Prince K. Nana’s Book “How to Start & Operate a Successful Business” will be Exhibited at the 2024 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 4, 2024

ReadersMagnet will display HOW TO START & OPERATE A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS: “The Trusted Professional Step-By-Step Guide” by Prince K. Nana at the 2024 London Book Fair this coming March 12-14, 2024.

Many people want to start a business to have financial freedom to provide for themselves and their families, but only some know when and how to create one. Fortunately, the business book How to Start & Operate a Successful Business: The Trusted Professional Step-By-Step Guide by Prince K. Nana provides techniques and strategies for owning and operating a business with essential tips and tools for developing and building generational wealth. The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit the book at the 2024 London Book Fair on March 12-14, 2024, at the Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX, U.K.

The London Book Fair brings together the book community and 25,000 publishing professionals for networking and learning. It offers valuable insights into the book industry, creating ideal opportunities to interact with customers, enhance brand awareness, and conduct business.

How to Start & Operate a Successful Business is a comprehensive guide that aims to educate, inform, and empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to succeed in their ventures. Prince K. Nanas book provides step-by-step instructions on developing a startup or taking an existing business to the next level. The principles outlined in this book are highly effective, practical, and essential for business owners and entrepreneurs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread devastation, claiming countless lives and causing significant disruptions to businesses worldwide. However, some companies have managed to thrive during this time, such as manufacturing and selling face masks. Timing is crucial in any business, and adapting to changing circumstances is essential for success.

How to Start & Operate a Successful Business is a comprehensive guide written by a seasoned professional to help readers successfully launch and grow a startup or expand an existing business. The guide covers all business aspects, including selling products, providing services, or both. It is designed to be a valuable resource for entrepreneurs at any stage of their business journey.

Get a copy of How to Start & Operate a Successful Business: The Trusted Professional Step-By-Step Guide by Prince K. Nana on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about the author by visiting his official website at www.mayfairdelivery.com. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at stand 6A90 at the London Book Fair 2023 to check out the books display.

Author

Prince is the founder and CEO of Mayfair Delivery Corporation. He grew up in the Washington, DC, area, and from his teenage years into his adult life, he worked with his dad at his international cosmetics company.

He has twenty-plus years of experience in entrepreneurship, business development, global markets, and global finance. Prince has a strong faith and believes all people should be financially empowered in our economys government, education, technology, and professional business sectors because it isit is the core of human sustainability and globalization.

How to Start & Operate a Successful Business: The Trusted Professional Step-By-Step Guide

Author: Prince K. Nana

Genre: Business Book

Publisher: BookBaby

Published date: January 21, 2022