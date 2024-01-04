Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from Blouberg Local Municipality of Limpopo Province in South Africa suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from Blouberg Local Municipality of Limpopo Province in South Africa suspended ******************************************************************************************



​​The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (January 4) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7N6 avian influenza in Blouberg Local Municipality of Limpopo Province in South Africa, the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said that Hong Kong has currently established a protocol with South Africa for the import of poultry meat but not for poultry eggs. According to the Census and Statistics Department, no poultry meat was imported into Hong Kong from South Africa in the first nine months of last year.

“The CFS has contacted the South African authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the WOAH and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreak. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.