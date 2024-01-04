“A Child’s Guide to Wisdom” by Everton A. Robinson: A Wisdom-Filled Journey for Young Minds

Freeport, TX – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 4, 2024

Rev. Everton (Tony) Robinson, an experienced minister, elder, and family man, brings his extensive background in church leadership and mentorship to the forefront in his book, A Childs Guide to Wisdom. This insightful guide, developed from his personal experiences with his twin daughters, offers a unique approach to instilling wisdom in young minds.

In the early chapters of the book, the author shares his journey of rediscovering his faith and the subsequent decision to make wisdom a cornerstone of his familys life. Motivated by the desire to pass on essential principles to his children, he compiled the 50 principles of wisdom presented in this book. His diverse background as an Ordained Elder, Investment Advisor, entrepreneur, and family man adds depth to the wisdom he imparts.

One key takeaway from the book is the definition of courage as doing what one is supposed to do even when afraid. This principle encapsulates the essence of the teachings, urging children to embrace wisdom in their decision-making process, even in the face of fear.

The purpose of A Childs Guide to Wisdom is multi-faceted. It aims to pass on words of wisdom to children, provide adults with a practical tool for teaching wisdom, instill the value of earning money through wisdom, offer an alternative to traditional allowances, emphasize the dividends of wisdom, and contribute to the development of responsible global citizens.

Robinson incorporates a compensation system based on research that suggests it takes 21 repetitions to form a habit. This system motivates children to memorize and quote the principles, with a perseverance bonus included. The book also includes a certification section, allowing parents to acknowledge and celebrate their childs accomplishments.

The author underscores the active involvement of parents or guardians in the teaching process, emphasizing that simply handing the book to a child is not sufficient. He also highlights the importance of instilling in children the practice of wisdom, not just through repetition but by actively incorporating the principles into everyday situations.

A Childs Guide to Wisdom by Everton A. Robinson offers a practical and engaging approach to instilling wisdom in children. It stands as an important resource for parents and guardians seeking to shape the minds of their youngsters, fostering character, integrity, and wisdom. The books rich lessons, coupled with the authors journey, make it worth the read for those dedicated to nurturing the next generation.

