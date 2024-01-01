HealthONE Donates 5,330 Meals to Local Food Banks

HealthONE, as a part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, announced the results of its annual Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive. This fall, HCA Healthcare, their colleagues and the HCA Healthcare Foundation provided more than 1 million nutritious meals to community food banks by donating food or making financial contributions to help purchase perishable items such as milk, fruit and vegetables. This eclipses the 878,000 meals provided by the organization in 2022.

As one of the participants in HCA Healthcare’s Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive, HealthONE hospitals initiated campaigns in all Denver-metro facilities during December 2023 in response to the growing issue of food insecurity for the 33% of Coloradoans who lack reliable access to nutritious food. Through the food drives, colleagues generously contributed enough food for 5,330 meals. The food items were donated to six local food pantries. Furthermore, 17 colleagues from HealthONE facilities volunteered in November and December at Food Bank of the Rockies to aid in packing 181 pallets with 187,100 pounds of food equating to 151,305 meals for our neighbors in need.

In addition, HealthONE’s Medical Center of Aurora was acknowledged by the HCA Healthcare Foundation for their creative and effective approach to collecting and displaying their non-perishable food during the drive, and received a $10,000 grant to share with local beneficiary, Aurora Interfaith Community Services.

“With the growth in food insecurity, it is encouraging to see HealthONE colleagues coalesce around the Healthy Foods for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition drives in the hospitals,” said Maureen McDonald, HealthONE’s AVP for Community Engagement. “These colleagues already give so much to their patients and one another in fulfilling our mission to care for and improve human life. I am inspired to witness their generosity in donating food, financial resources, and their time as volunteers.”

Food insecurity, the lack of consistent access to enough food to have an active, healthy lifestyle, affects 1 in 9 American families. The United States Department of Agriculture reports that 17 million U.S. households were food insecure at some point in 2022.