Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Hung Hom

Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Hung Hom this noon (December 31) in which an 86-year-old man died.

At about noon, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) driven by a 42-year-old man was travelling along Man Yue Street towards To Kwa Wan. When approaching the junction of Man Yue Street and Ma Tau Wai Road, it reportedly knocked down the 86-year-old man who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious injuries, the man was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 12.28pm.

The SPV driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon West is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 9062.