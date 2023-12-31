Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (December 31) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Wu Chung-yee, aged 83, went missing after he left his residence in Choi Wan Estate on December 27 morning. His family made a report to Police yesterday (December 30).

He is about 1.5 metres tall, 45 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap, a black coat, blue trousers, black rain boots and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.