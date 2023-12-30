Emery delights in victory against Burnley

Unai Emery declared his delight at Aston Villas enthralling victory against Burnley at Villa Park on Saturday.

The hosts lost the lead twice before responding once again to seal a 3-2 success and end 2023 on a high.

Emery was pleased to get back to winning ways in front of the Villa fans.

After the last two matches, playing very well here against Sheffield but not taking the three points and then after the good first half in Manchester where we lost in the end, today it was very important to win, he said.

We played well, we controlled the game. It was difficult but we controlled the game. They were playing with one less player on the pitch after the red card, but we played well and reacted very well.

We conceded two goals and one or two chances more so easily. We have to try to focus on correcting it. At the end, we won and we are very, very happy.

Triumph against the Clarets set a new club record of 32 wins (league and cup) in a calendar year and ensured Villa will end the year in the Premier Leagues top three.

As always, Emery was keen to look forward to the challenges ahead rather than dwelling on the past.

He said: We are focusing on each match and the hard work we need to do. The players are responding very well.

Now we are going to enjoy the new year, trying to rest a little bit and focus for the next week against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Today we are happy because it was important after two matches that we didnt win to react like we did with our supporters here in Villa Park and feel comfortable and strong.

We played like I want to tactically and individually with good movements from everybody. The supporters helped us to try and get the three points as well.

We played like I want and Im happy. I want to share this moment with our supporters.

By Aston Villa FC