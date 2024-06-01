BSV and FOGSI partner to bring India’s first colposcopy workshop to Tier 2 cities … First-of-its kind workshop at the New Ramakrishna Sevasadan Hospital, Siliguri aims to build awareness on colposcopy and early diagnosis of cervical cancer…

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) a leading biopharmaceutical company in India, has partnered with the Public Awareness Committee, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) to increase awareness and access of colposcopy, a diagnostic method that allows for detailed examination of the cervix, vagina, and vulva, in the early detection of precancerous changes and cervical cancer. The first colposcopy workshop was conducted by renowned and acclaimed faculty Dr Priya Ganeshkumar at the New Ramakrishna Sevasadan Hospital, Siliguri. The workshop, which is the first-ever attempt in a Tier 2 city aimed to enhance awareness among several gynaecologists and specialists on the importance of colposcopy in the early detection and accurate diagnosis of cervical cancer.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Priyankur Roy, Chairperson, Public Awareness Committee, FOGSI, said, “Ranked as the second most frequent cancer among women in India between15 and 44 years of age, cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern in India. Current estimates indicate that every year 123907 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 77348 die from the disease1. One of the most effective tools in the fight against cervical cancer is the colposcopy procedure.

He added, “While colposcopy is a critical tool, access to this procedure remains limited in many parts of India, particularly in the Tier 2, rural and underserved parts of our country. Through our partnership with BSV, we are confident that we will be able to bring such educative colposcopy workshops across India that will help in strengthening awareness on colposcopy in the diagnosis and prevention of cervical cancer.”

Dr Gostha Bihari Das MD FICS FICOG, Past President SOGS & Director- New Ramkrishna Seva Sadan, Said “I would like to thank Dr Jaydeep Tank and the entire FOGSI team for selecting Siliguri as the inaugural location for the skill upgradation workshop in colposcopy. This opportunity to enhance the skills of our medical community in colposcopy is invaluable, and will support in advancing women’s healthcare. The knowledge and expertise we have gained through this workshop will undoubtedly improve the quality of care we provide to our patients.”

Alok Khettry, COO, India Business, BSV, said, “India is taking bold steps towards eradicating cervical cancer with a range of preventive measures. As a dedicated women’s health company, we are committed to spearheading initiatives that raise awareness and widen access to preventive care, promoting the health and well-being of women. Our role as a leading biopharma company driven by research, goes beyond treatment. We aim to educate our stakeholders through continued scientific knowledge-sharing, even while we are not present in the management or treatment of such diseases. In line with this vision, we are delighted to partner with FOGSI to educate our Healthcare Practitioners on the availability of such critical diagnostic tools such as Colposcopy, as part of the Continued Professional Development (CPD) under the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP).”

Colposcopy plays a pivotal role in: