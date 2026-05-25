Ranveer Singh prohibited by movie body over Don 3 row

Farhan Akhtar (left) and Ranveer Singh in the promotion of Don 3 Upgraded on : 25 May 2026, 1:08 pm Star Ranveer Singh has actually been formally prohibited by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) amidst the continuous disagreement over his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 According to a report in India Todaythe federation used up the matter recently and revealed its decision to the media throughout an interview on Monday. The FWICE has actually provided a stringent non-cooperation instruction versus Ranveer, efficiently prohibiting him and advising the market not to deal with him till he solves the disagreement with the movie body over the Rs 45 crore damages required by the manufacturers. Knocking the star’s last-minute departure, the FWICE specified that the growing pattern of super stars declining to proceed with jobs prior to shooting starts requirements to be stopped.

The debate supposedly started after Excel Entertainment, the banner led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, submitted a problem in April. The grievance declared that Ranveer had actually signed a three-film agreement with the production home. According to the grievance, the manufacturers looked for compensation for the enormous pre-production expenses that had actually currently been invested before the star presumably went out of the job.

All of it began when Ranveer, afterDhurandhar‘s release in December 2025, unexpectedly went out ofDon 3Farhan didn’t accept the choice resting, and according to several reports, intensified the concern by including the Producers Guild of India. In a conference of the Guild members, likewise participated in by Farhan and his co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani, it was declared that about Rs 40 crore had actually currently been invested by Excel on pre-production ofDon 3and the script was authorized by Ranveer at every phase. He, on the other hand, declared that Farhan had actually putDon 3on the backburner, owing to Ranveer’s profession depression then. The Guild encouraged them to fix the problem agreeably than go the legal method.

Previously this month, it was reported that Ranveer has actually provided to return his finalizing quantity of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment. To compensate for the pre-production quantity invested by them, Ranveer has actually likewise used a stake in his next movie, tentatively entitledPralaywith the precise portion yet to be exposed. Later on, sources near to the production home, nevertheless, rejected these claims, according toSCREEN

Farhan had actually likewise dealt with the unpredictability around the movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter IndiaWithout calling the debate straight, he stated, “A lot has actually taken place over the last number of years. You find out to anticipate the unforeseen. Absolutely nothing can be considered given till you really have it on movie.”

Don 3 has actually been among the most awaited Hindi movies since it was revealed. Farhan Akhtar last directed Don 2 in 2011, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in essential functions. The 3rd instalment had actually currently drawn in huge attention since of its prominent casting.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s espionage-thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge