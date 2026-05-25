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Business ‘Tujhko’: Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna remain in first-love-feels in brand-new tune from Cocktail 2 By Correspondent - 76

Upgraded on : 25 May 2026, 12:15 pm ‘Tujhko’a romantic track from the upcoming romantic-drama Mixed drink 2was revealed by the makers on Monday. Made up by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, the tune has actually been composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the tune traces the romance of their characters, from meet-cute in college, to a long-distance and eventually a live-in relationship. Covered in warm visuals, streaming shapes and sunlit frames, ‘Tujhko’ produces a world that feels tender, simple and easy and mentally immersive.

Discussing the tune, Shahid shared,”‘Tujhko’ has a specific stillness to it, the kind that slips up on you. It’s romantic without attempting too hard, which’s what I got in touch with the majority of. There is an ease and intimacy to the tune that feels extremely genuine.”

Rashmika included, “For me, ‘Tujhko’ seems like a warm hug. It’s soft, psychological and filled with little minutes.”

Formerly 2 more tunes from the movie–‘Jab Talak’ and ‘Mashooqa’– have actually been launched by the makers. The movie’s trailer is set up to be revealed on May 29.

Directed by Homi Adajania and likewise including Kriti Sanon, Mixed drink 2 is set up to launch in theatres on June 19.