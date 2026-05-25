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Business Ahmed Khan on reuniting with Akshay Kumar for ‘Welcome To The Jungle:’ ‘Much larger scale, cast and home entertainment’ By Correspondent - 78

Upgraded on : 25 May 2026, 12:23 pm Invite To The Junglethe much-awaited instalment of the popular funny franchise, is set for a theatrical release on June 26. The makers launched the title track of their movie a couple of days earlier, which marks the reunion of Ahmed Khan with Akshay Kumar and manufacturer Firoz Nadiadwala after 19 years. Just Recently, Ahmed Khan discussed the reunion, and whatever that makes their brand-new cooperation more amazing. In a main declaration, Ahmed Khan stated about the reunion, “Bringing back the Welcome title track after 19 years was pure fond memories for everybody. The minute Akshay, Firoz bhai, and I came together once again, it immediately advised us of the insanity and energy that made the initial so renowned. This time, the scale, cast and home entertainment are much larger.”

Ahmed who is likewise onboard as a director this time, included, “I desired the tune to completely record the wild, exciting world of Welcome to the Jungle. It has mayhem, humour, fond memories which epic ambiance audiences enjoy. Seeing the love for the track today shows that some mixes and some memories never ever fade with time.”

By the way, the brand-new title track is likewise sung by Shaan, who provides the enjoyable number a comparable insanity that audiences had actually fallen for years back. The tune video function Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez. Invite To The Jungle in addition boasts a huge ensemble, consisting of popular names like Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Mukesh Tiwari.

On Monday, the makers launched another single, entitled ‘Ghis Ghis’ which catches Akshay in an especially crazy avatar. The star supposedly plays the function of a Bhojpuri super star in the movie.