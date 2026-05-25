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Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT release: When and where to enjoy Mathew Thomas-Devika Sanjay’s romantic dream funny

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Mathew Thomas (L) and Devika Sanjay (R) in Sukhamano Sukhamann

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25 May 2026, 12:34 pm

The Mathew Thomas-starrer Sukhamano Sukhamann is set to start streaming on Prime Video from May 29, the makers verified on Monday. Directed by debutant Arunlal Ramachandran, the romantic dream funny stars Njan Prakashan-popularity Devika Sanjay as the female lead. Arunlal formerly composed movies such as 10:30 AM Local Call, Thank You, Happy Journey, and Vettah

Sukhamano Sukhamann Stars Jagadish, Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Spadikam George, Assim Jamal, Abin Bino, and Jibin Gopinath in crucial functions. The movie, which struck theatres on February 13, follows Theo (Mathew), an ambulance chauffeur battling with isolation and psychological injury, whose life modifications after he starts seeing the departed individuals he transfers for funeral services.

The technical team of Sukhamano Sukhamann consists of cinematographer Tobin Thomas, editor Appu Bhattathiri, and music director Nipin Bessant. It is produced by Gaurav Chanana under the banner of Lucifer Circus, with Garima Vohra working as co-producer.

An excerpt from CE evaluation of Sukhamano Sukhamann checks out, “There’s a moving film buried somewhere in this premise, and you catch glimpses of it from time to time. But the execution lacks the sharpness needed to make those moments stick.”

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