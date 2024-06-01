Avance Clinical Expands Specialist CNS, Cardiometabolic, and Rare Diseases CRO Services in Europe with Julius Clinical

WAKE FOREST, N.C. | ADELAIDE, AUS, May 31, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Avance Clinical, the award-winning Australian and North American market-leading CRO for biotechs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Julius Clinical, a leading CNS, cardiometabolic, and rare diseases specialist CRO with extensive site relationships in the region.

Meet the Avance Clinical team at BIO 2024 – Book a meeting now.

Julius Clinical, established in 2008 and headquartered in Zeist, The Netherlands, specializes in CNS, cardiometabolic, and rare diseases. The non-exclusive MOU between Avance Clinical and Julius Clinical offers a streamlined global solution for biotech clients.

Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen noted that Avance Clinical has expanded globally establishing operations now in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America.

She emphasized, “Avance Clinical is now a global CRO for biotechs. In addition to our existing operations, our specialist partner CROs work alongside our teams to ensure our biotech clients benefit from the most experienced scientific, regulatory, and clinical operations teams across various therapeutic areas and regions”.

“Julius Clinical are an ideal partner for Avance Clinical because they lead with scientific expertise and can support our biotech clients with specialist CNS, cardiometabolic and rare diseases clinical operations and site relationships in Europe,” Lungershausen said.

She added, “Julius Clinical clients can also leverage Avance Clinical operations in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and North America for their expanded later phase trials”.

Julius Clinical has supported over 380 clinical trials, enrolling more than 220,000 participants in around 39 countries.

Lungershausen said that Avance Clinical teams across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America provide world-class data and facilitate seamless geographic expansions to accelerate drug development programs, with study data accepted by regulatory authorities including the EMA and FDA.

Martijn Wallert, CEO of Julius Clinical, added, “We are excited to be partnering with Avance Clinical. Biotechs seek partners that can start quickly with high-quality data accepted by regulatory agencies like the MHRA, EMA, and US FDA. Together with Avance Clinical, we offer a nimble, flexible, and scientifically robust service, providing a tailored global solution”.

Avance Clinical is committed to accelerating drug development for biotech clients from early to later phase trials, allowing clients to remain with one CRO throughout their clinical development program. “This is our GlobalReady program, currently utilized by more than 90 biotech clients. Our globalized strategy ensures efficiency at every step,” Lungershausen concluded.

Find out more: