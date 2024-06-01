Crown International Management Group Presents the Geo Explorer Hike Event

Crown International Management Group are pleased to announce a Crown Exclusive Experience with renowned geologist Elley Knows Rocks and the youngest woman to summit Mt. Everest, Lucy Westlake, who will be teaming up to lead an exhilarating geology hike at the majestic Mt. Sanitas Trail in Boulder, Colorado.

This hike will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Boulder, CO, and will offer participants the opportunity to explore the stunning beauty of nature while learning about the fascinating world of rocks and geology. Elley Knows Rocks, a well-known geologist and educator, will share her extensive knowledge and passion for rocks, minerals, and the geological history of the area. Lucy Westlake, a seasoned mountaineer and adventurer, will provide insights into her experiences and challenges while summiting some of the world’s highest peaks.

The Mt. Sanitas Trail is a popular hiking destination in Boulder, known for its breathtaking views and challenging terrain. This geology hike will take participants on a journey through the trail, stopping at various points of interest to learn about the geological formations, rock types, and the history of the area. The hike is suitable for all levels of hikers and will be a great opportunity for families, friends, and individuals to connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the world around us.

Elley Ringo and Lucy Westlake will be available for in-person or virtual interviews.

For event information, visit experiences.crowninternational.us or contact [email protected].