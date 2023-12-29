Steven M. Gamella Named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Steven M. Gamella of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has been named a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Publishing.

About Steven M. Gamella

Steven M. Gamella is a neurodivergent science fiction writer with Asperger’s syndrome originally from New York, but now living in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. He publishes dark sci-fi fantasy books and screenplays under his real name as well as the pseudonym, “Fidus Jungsturm.”

Gamella has self-published 41 books in the “Sojourn” saga. “Sojourn” is an epic space opera written in the “New British” style of storytelling that includes has dark, existential themes, antihero protagonists, and moral ambiguity. Writing since he was 18, Gamella has traveled across the U.S.A. and documented its amazing wildlife and scenery, one fishing trip at a time.

A winner of many awards, Gamella placed in the Top 10 at Festigious Los Angeles; won Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at Top Shorts LA; placed in Top 50 at the London International Screenwriting Awards; placed in Top 10 at the Los Angeles Film Awards; won Best Sci-Fi at 4Theater Selection; won Best Sci-Fi at Rome International Movie Awards and won Best Sci-Fi at Hollywood Blood International Horror Festival. He was also named a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide.

Steven received his B.A. in History/English from the University of Albany in 2013. In his spare time, he likes fishing and camping.

