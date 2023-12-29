Author Exileine Jean Michel Samedi’s New Book, “Jersey, My Love,” is a Stirring Drama of a Young Man Who Must Find Himself as He Attempts a Fresh Start in Jersey City

Exileine Jean Michel Samedi, an avid lover of music who enjoys gardening and spending time with her family, including her grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Jersey, My Love”: a compelling read that explores the journey of putting the past behind oneself and learning to love life in the present. It deals with trials and tribulations of young and old and the struggles that affect lives then and now.

Born in Jérémie, a city in the Grand’Anse Department in Haiti, author Exileine Jean Michel Samedi attended college in Port-au-Prince, majoring in social work. After her arrival in the United States, she entered New Jersey University, where she completed her studies in sociology. Including English and Creole, the author also speaks three other languages, and has been a resident of New Jersey for over thirty years, which has led to a deep love and gratitude for the Garden State.

“Faced with loss and pain, Hyppolite must now learn to create a new life in Jersey City, a popular city in the state of New Jersey,” writes Samedi. “Hyppolite must acclimate himself not only to city life but to the regimens of his family members as well as members of the community.

“While still getting accustomed to his new environment, he befriends a woman who will change the many ways that he views his life. But not every situation is as easy as it seems. Hyppolite and a few members of his family find themselves in a position of controversy and tension. Decisions must be made, and it is all for the sake of their family and for the sake of their livelihood.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Exileine Jean Michel Samedi’s enthralling novel weaves an intricate story of the dramas of life and flourishing relationships set against the backdrop of not only the beauty of Jersey City but the picturesque views of the Garden State itself. Surrounded by beautiful greenery, plants and flowers and farmland, and the people, the author’s expressive narratives paint the city and the state as a place of peace and a community blooming out of the shadows.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jersey, My Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

