Acy Brown Aims to Showcase the “The Art of Business” Documentary at International Film Festivals

Acy Brown-Entrepreneur and Film Executive

TORONTO – Dec. 26, 2023 – PRLog — Acy Brown, acclaimed businessman and film executive, is hoping to make waves in Canada as he launches his new documentary project in early 2024.

As the home of the Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto serves as the perfect backdrop for this groundbreaking documentary. Acy’s gaze is fixated upon Toronto, in hopes that his new project will make its way to this prestigious film festival in the very near future.

Reason being, TIFF is dedicated to presenting the best of international and Canadian cinema and creating transformational experiences for film lovers and creators of all ages and backgrounds. As Canada’s premiere home of cinema, TIFF offers screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, events, professional development and opportunities to meet, hear and learn from filmmakers from Canada and around the world.

“I am looking forward to taking this impactful documentary all around the world—in one way or another—and I believe that film festivals such as TIFF, Cannes Film Festival, Tribeca Festival, Raindance Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival would be the perfect launchpads for this noteworthy project,” stated Acy Brown.

According to their website, the Sundance Film Festival is the ultimate gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Their annual program includes dramatic and documentary features, short films, and episodic content. They also host daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide.

Acy has always believed in shooting for the stars! When it comes to his brand, Acy has a vision as big as the sky. He has earned his stripes in the modeling industry, as well as in the business world; And now he is blazing new trails in the film industry. Acy along with his co-Executive Producer, Anthony Little, have created a new documentary, The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds, that is set to be released in February.

With Toronto being the host city to one of the world’s largest and most prestigious film festivals, Acy sees this as the ideal time and place to heighten his visibilty in North America. He is keenly aware that positioning his product—which in this case is his documentary— in front the illustrious audience that this film festival brings would be the ideal platform to introduce this “masterpiece” documentary to the world.

As a seasoned businessman, Acy is clearly cognizant of the benefits of expanding his brand globally, via film festivals. Here’s why: They provide an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work to a wide audience, often providing invaluable feedback and exposure. They also provide a platform for industry professionals to network and discuss new projects.

Moreover, networking at film festivals allows indie filmmakers to tap into a vast pool of industry expertise and knowledge, enabling them to gain insights, advice, and even critical feedback on their work, The aforementioned benefits confirm the fact that exploring film festival opportunities would be a smart business move for Acy’s multimedia company, which includes the Acy Brown Media Group [ABMG].

For his first ABMG production project, Acy joined forces with Anthony Little of Charlotte, North Carolina to create this riveting and transformative documentary, The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds. This notable film captures the essence of grit, determination, resilience, camaraderie, and next-level business acumen. Throughout the documentary, the viewer is taken on an eventful journey through the lives of two businessmen who have managed to successfully build their empires despite setbacks, hardships, unforeseen tragedies, and familiar loss. Through it all, Acy and Anthony have emerged as remarkably successful men, both personally and professionally.

In the documentary, we witness a bird’s-eye view of both of their lives. Acy’s life showcases his rural hometown of Chatham, Louisiana whereas he wears many hats; including being a man of faith, a family man, a businessman, a caretaker, a commercial/fashion print model/actor and community activist. Acy parlays his business savvy into creating an expansive brand, despite being based in a small town. Conversely, Anthony’s backdrop of a thriving metropolis gives him far-reaching access to a myriad of professional resources that are available to him in Charlotte. The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds was borne out of their desire to work in tandem with one another to create a cinematic masterpiece that would inspire emerging business owners—as well as people from all walks of life— to tap into their God-given greatness to create a masterpiece of their own: In business and in life.

This captivating documentary is essential viewing for those of you who want more out of life. It will resonate with viewers who are determined to be successful in whatever environment they find themselves in. Anthony’s salient takeaway from the film is: “I want the viewers to understand that hard work is not only the key to success but also business entrepreneurship can take your imagination around the planet and give you insight on family values that will help you to understand that we are only passing through and that we must cherish the moment and plan for the future not the present.”