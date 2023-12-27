Suntory Group registers as “TNFD Adopter(*1)”

Tokyo, JAPAN – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Endorsing to the TNFD*2Recommendation, Suntory Group announced today that it has registered as a TNFD Adopter*1.

After being conceived at the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the TNFD was officially established in June 2021 with a mission to develop and deliver a risk management and disclosure framework for organizations to report and act on evolving nature-related risks, and an ultimate aim of supporting a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes and toward nature-positive outcomes. Specifically, requirements include conducting an analysis of risks and opportunities after assessing dependence and impacts on nature-related businesses, and disclose them in terms of Governance, Strategy, Risk and impact management, and Metrics and targets.

*1 Organizations (report preparers) who intend to start making disclosures aligned with the TNFD Recommendations in their corporate reporting. Those who register by January 10th will be announced as TNFD Early Adopters at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The TNFD will publish a list of TNFD Adopters on its website and track market progress of the adoption of the TNFD Recommendations and use of TNFD additional guidance in Annual Status Reports from 2024 onwards.

*2 Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

Suntory Groupparticipated in the TNFD Forumin April 2022, and started pilotdisclosure of its dependence on and impact on nature-related businesses based on TNFD recommendationsthis September. The group will set future targets based on the progress of the SBTN pilot operation, further analyze risks and opportunities, and reflect specific measures in our strategy, aiming to realize a Nature Positive” society consistent with the global standards based on science.

As a corporation sustained by the gifts of nature and water, the group will continue to promote sustainability management in order to preserve biodiversity and to realize a sustainable society. Through all of its corporate pursuits, Suntory Group seeks to inspire the brilliance of life.

