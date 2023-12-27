Elevate Wellbeing in 2024: Discover an Enhanced Spa Experience at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

Featuring new treatments and retail by 111Skin, Ila, and Dr. Barbara Sturm

Hampshire, England – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

As the new year unfolds,Four Seasons Hotel Hampshireannounces a refreshing start for its esteemed guests. With the launch of a unique spa experience, guests are invited to indulge in a world-class wellness journey, complete with a nightly credit towards an array of rejuvenating treatments.

Meet the Spas NEW Distinguished Wellness Allies: 111Skin, Ila, and Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Spas evolution introduces a curated selection of three pioneering brands, each embodying a distinct approach to skincare and holistic wellness.

111Skin A Fusion of Surgical Precision and Skincare Excellence – Crafted by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and CEO Eva Alexandridis, 111Skin represents a synergy of surgical knowledge, innovative ingredients, and medically-inspired methods. Its more than skincare; its a commitment to elevating guests skin health with results that are both visible and empowering. The Spa now features the Signature Harley Street Facial , a 50-minute treatment designed to restore, fortify, and heal, effectively addressing concerns from dryness to sensitivity, inflammation, and rosacea.

Crafted by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and CEO Eva Alexandridis, 111Skin represents a synergy of surgical knowledge, innovative ingredients, and medically-inspired methods. Its more than skincare; its a commitment to elevating guests skin health with results that are both visible and empowering. The Spa now features the , a 50-minute treatment designed to restore, fortify, and heal, effectively addressing concerns from dryness to sensitivity, inflammation, and rosacea. Ila Harnessing the Earths Natural Potency – Ila, meaning earth in Sanskrit, is devoted to the power of nature for genuine wellness. Utilizing only the finest natural ingredients, Ilas treatments at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire connect guests with the rich culture of the estate. The Ila Kundalini Chakra Healing is aa 50-minute session focusing on the back of the body, combining energy work and chakra realignment. It includes ancient marma therapy, warm herbal poultices, and sound healing to release tension and restore calm and balance.

Ila, meaning earth in Sanskrit, is devoted to the power of nature for genuine wellness. Utilizing only the finest natural ingredients, Ilas treatments at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire connect guests with the rich culture of the estate. The is aa 50-minute session focusing on the back of the body, combining energy work and chakra realignment. It includes ancient marma therapy, warm herbal poultices, and sound healing to release tension and restore calm and balance. Dr. Barbara Sturm The STURMGLOW facial –Dr. Barbara Sturm brings her expertise in anti-inflammatory treatments and non-surgical anti-aging skincare to the Spa. TheSTURMGLOW facialis a comprehensive treatment including cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, and Dr. Sturms Signature Anti-Aging Massage. This unique combination of techniques helps to smooth fine lines, reduce puffiness, and define facial contours for a youthful, radiant complexion.

The Essence of Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire Spa

At the heart of Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire 500-acre (200 hectare) estate, theSpastands as a beacon of tranquillity and rejuvenation. Guests are invited to escape the hustle of everyday life and enter a haven where luxury meets holistic wellness. The Spas commitment to providing a bespoke and memorable spa experience is evident in every detail, from the serene treatment rooms to expert therapists and premium product lines. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is not just a destination; its a journey towards wellness, serenity, and a renewed sense of self.

For reservations and to embark on this journey of elevated wellness, guests can contact the Spa at 01252 853 000.