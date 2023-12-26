Redcliffe Labs ranked among the Top 5 fastest growing Tech Companies in the Esteemed 18th Edition of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023

Redcliffe Labs, a Pan India omnichannel diagnostics service provider, secures a coveted position in the esteemed Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023, a testament to its rapid growth as a leading omnichannel diagnostics provider. This recognition reflects Redcliffe Labs’ dedication to making high-quality diagnostics accessible, affordable, and convenient nationwide for a Healthier Bharat.

In a relatively short duration, Redcliffe Labs has rapidly expanded its extensive network, boasting 80+ state-of-the-art owned labs and 2000+ collection centers across 220+ cities in India. Leveraging innovative diagnostic solutions, the company ensures unparalleled services and patient experiences with home sample collection, maintaining the highest quality standards in Bharat, including Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. With over 100% revenue growth in the past two years, Redcliffe Labs continues its commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality.

Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Labs, said, “At Redcliffe Labs, we’re at the forefront of leveraging innovation and technology to redefine healthcare accessibility. Our commitment to affordable, accessible, and convenient diagnostics has driven our exceptional growth. Being recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 5 not only reflects financial success but also validates our dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes in Indian communities. As one of the top five fastest-growing technology companies, we are honored. Our focus on staying ahead in technology and innovation ensures improved customer experiences, supports clinicians, and contributes significantly to the industry’s advancement.”

Securing a position among the top five companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking underscores Redcliffe Labs’ unwavering commitment to technology. Through its impactful contributions to the healthcare industry, Redcliffe Labs has demonstrated visionary leadership, determination, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving landscape,” commented Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

The Deloitte India Tech Fast 50 Programme, launched in 2005, honors the most innovative and fastest-growing public and private companies from all over India. The awards programme was created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disrupter using technology. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Redcliffe Lab’s inclusion among the top five companies underpins its growth, innovation, and impact in the healthcare diagnostic sector.