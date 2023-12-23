STAR SPORTS GARNERS 28% VIEWERSHIP GROWTH FOR THE FIRST 24 MATCHES OF THE PRO KABADDI LEAGUE

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League, has notched up significant viewership figures building on a strong start at the opening weekend, solidifying its status as the second most popular sport in the country. According to BARC, Star Sports reached an astounding 158 million viewers in the first 24 matches of the tournament, marking an impressive growth of 20% compared to the previous season. The watch time during this period increased by 25% to 12.8 billion minutes compared to the last edition. The broadcaster also witnessed a remarkable growth of 28% in TVR compared to season 9, reflecting the growing interest and enthusiasm among fans for the high-octane action that Pro Kabaddi League delivers.

A Star Sports Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response and would like to thank fans for their continued love for the sport. Pro Kabaddi League holds a special place in the hearts of millions, and the increasing viewership numbers are a testament to the league’s popularity. The fast-paced matches and nail-biting endings have kept fans on the edge of their seats.”

The Pro Kabaddi League has become a cultural phenomenon in India, showcasing the indigenous sport at its best and providing a platform for athletes to shine on the national stage. Star Sports Network remains committed to delivering unparalleled sports entertainment, and these remarkable viewership figures demonstrate the unwavering support and passion of the Indian audience for Pro Kabaddi.