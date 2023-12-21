NTPC Coal Mining Projects Shine Bright with Star Rating Awards for Sustainable Mining Excellence

NTPC’s Dulanga Coal Mining Project in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project in Chhattisgarh have received Star Rating Awards under the category of Opencast mines at the Annual Star Rating of Coal Mines Awards of Ministry of Coal.

This achievement reflects their commitment towards best mining practices and environmental standards to promote sustainable mining.

While Dulanga Coal Mining has been awarded Star Rating (3rd rank) under the category of Opencast mines for the year 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, Talaipalli Coal Mining Project has also been awarded Star Rating (Achievers Rank) under Opencast category for the year 2019-20.

Shri Shivam Srivastava, Director (Fuel) and Shri Animesh Jain ,CEO, NML received the awards from Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs at the Annual Star Rating of Coal Mines award ceremony held on 20th December in Delhi.

NTPC has conceptualized the development of all its mines as a “Model Mine” by adopting the best technological practices, integration of digital tools for operational efficiency, striving towards ‘Zero Incident potential”, promoting green footprints and setting benchmarks in the mining industry.

It has also fostered sustainable development of the area in and around its mining projects through skill development of youth, womenfolk, health, education, infrastructure building and other need-based initiatives.