Christopher Ng, MD, Joins New York Health as Chief Medical Officer

New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the appointment of Christopher Ng, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Executive Director. As CMO, Dr. Ng will lead and oversee all medical aspects of the practice, ensuring the delivery of outstanding medical care while complying with regulatory and ethical standards. As Executive Director, he will develop and lead organizational strategies in NYH Mission-Vision and Operations.

“Dr. Ng’s extensive experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead NY Health into a new era of healthcare excellence,” says NY Health CEO Jeff Vacirca, MD. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the NY Health family and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our organization, our valued patients and the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Dr. Ng previously served as the Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Clinical Development of IPANY, where he demonstrated repeated success in implementing business development strategies across IPA/MSO/Commercial Payors and ACO Operations. He is highly experienced in delivering data-driven, innovative strategies and tactical action plans focused on accelerating member expansion, revenues, and quality patient care.

Dr. Ng brings two decades of independent private practice experience in Family Medicine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the State University of New York-Syracuse and completed a Family Medicine Residency Program at Stony Brook University Hospital- Health Science Center.

“I am excited to join a fast-paced group of professionals who share a vision and steadfastly pursue the mission of delivering world-class care to patients in their local communities,” said Dr. Ng.

About New York Health

New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.