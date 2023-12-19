Renowned Iranian Artist Farshchian Showcases Famous Painting at Prestigious Sotheby’s Auction House

Mahmoud Farshchian, 93, the renowned Iranian artist, continues to captivate art enthusiasts with his exceptional talent and artistic vision. FarshchianART — a foundation created by the Farschian family and dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving, and interpreting the art and archives of Mahmoud Farshchian — has announced that one of his paintings inspired by the original “Fifth Day of Creation” fetched an impressive price of $120,000 at a prestigious auction held at Sotheby’s. This sale highlights the enduring appeal and value of Farshchian’s works in the art market.

Master Mahmoud Farshchian Farshchian Painting

“Fifth Day Of Creation” – 6×4 feet – circa 1980s – estimated at 1.8 million USD, captured the adoration of collector Stuart Cary Welch. He commissioned Farshchian, who painted an inspired painting of 3×2 feet.

When Welch saw Farshchian’s collection, he stated: “Once experienced, Farshchian’s pictures tend to linger in our minds, revealing new facets…. Through his enticing, sometimes upsetting worlds, Farshchian’s brush dances to the rhythms of traditional vegetal arabesques.”

— DR. STUART CARY WELCH, Curator – Harvard University Art Museums, 1970-1995

Mahmoud Farshchian, who is currently 94 years old and residing in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, has been recognized as a master of Persian miniature painting for several decades. His unique style, blending traditional Persian elements with contemporary influences, has garnered international acclaim. With a career spanning over six decades, Farshchian’s artworks have become highly sought after by collectors and art enthusiasts worldwide.

Leila Farshchian, the director of Farshchianart.com, expressed her delight at the auction result, stating, “We are thrilled to witness the continued appreciation of my father’s work in the art world. The sale of the inspired commissioned ‘Fifth Day of Creation’ for $120,000 reaffirms the enduring value of Mahmoud Farshchian’s artistic legacy. His ability to evoke profound emotions through his brushstrokes is truly remarkable.”

It is worth noting that Farshchian’s paintings have achieved even higher prices in the United States, with some reaching up to $1,800,000. The artist’s ability to capture the essence of Persian culture, history, and spirituality has resonated deeply with collectors, establishing Farshchian as an icon of Persian art.

For more information about Mahmoud Farshchian and his extraordinary artworks, please visit Farshchianart.com.

About Mahmoud Farshchian:

Mahmoud Farshchian is a renowned Iranian artist known for his mastery of Persian miniature painting. With a career spanning over six decades, Farshchian’s works have been exhibited and collected in prestigious galleries and museums worldwide. His unique artistic style combines traditional Persian techniques with contemporary influences, creating captivating and evocative compositions.