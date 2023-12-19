Global Experts Converge at IIM Kashipur for Successful International Conference on Marketing Innovation

The three-day International Conference on Marketing Innovation (ICMI), hosted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur in collaboration with the Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center, Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University (USA), concluded successfully at the IIM Kashipur campus on December 18th, 2023.

The closing ceremony, attended by esteemed guests and participants, marked the culmination of insightful discussions, engaging workshops, and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas in marketing and innovation. Seven participants received Best Paper Awards, one in each of the seven tracks organized during the three-day conference.

The ICMI conference, inaugurated on December 16th, brought together leading experts, scholars, and industry professionals worldwide to explore and discuss cutting-edge strategies, trends, and breakthroughs in marketing and innovation. The conference featured thought-provoking keynotes, interactive workshops, and research presentations from scholars showcasing their innovative ideas.

Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, and Prof. S.P. Raj, Director, Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center, Syracuse University (USA)*, and other distinguished guests, graced the valedictory session, expressing their satisfaction with the outcomes of the conference.

During the three-day ICMI conference, various tracks were organized, covering topics such as ‘Sustainability & Marketing’, ‘Consumer Well-being in Emerging Markets’, ‘Product Development & Marketing Strategy’, ‘Technological Innovation in Marketing’, and many others.

Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Dean (Academics) and Professor of Marketing, IIM Kashipur, and Conference Chairperson, remarked, “The conference has provided a platform for the exchange of knowledge, fostering future opportunities for collaboration among academicians. It has also inspired attendees to rethink conventional strategies and embrace the transformative power of innovation and marketing.”

Prof. S.P. Raj, Prof. Marketing, and Director, Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center, Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University (USA)*, said, “Collaboration between academia and industry is paramount for driving meaningful innovation. Solving problems that directly impact society requires a joint effort, and this conference exemplifies the synergy between IIM Kashipur and Syracuse University. The engagement of industry professionals, NGOs, and academics fosters a holistic approach to addressing challenges and advancing marketing innovation.”

Key speakers at the conference included Prof Nirmalya Kumar, Prof – Marketing, Singapore Management University; Padma Bhushan Shri D. R. Mehta, Founder – Jaipur Foot; Prof Anand Jaiswal, Prof – Marketing, IIM Ahmedabad; Srihari Sridhar, Texas A&M University; Charles Noble, University of Tennessee; Alina Sorescu, Texas A&M University; and K. Sivakumar, Lehigh University.

The success of the International Conference on Marketing Innovation (ICMI) reflects the commitment of IIM Kashipur and its collaborators to advancing knowledge and fostering innovation in the field of marketing.