Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Chapter to Culminate Century of Service with Centennial Gala

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Xi Omega Chapter, the first and largest graduate chapter in the nation’s capital, is set to culminate its year-long centennial celebration at a gala event, marking a century of sisterhood, service, and scholarship. Established December 23, 1923, Xi Omega has dedicated itself to improving the quality of life for District of Columbia residents in the areas of education, health, and social justice.

The grand finale event promises a night of reflection and celebration, honoring Xi Omega’s lasting contributions over the past 100 years. The gala will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 16 at the Westin Washington DC Downtown Hotel, 999 9th Street, NW.

“Standing on a century of commitment to the Washington, DC community, we take immense pride in commemorating 100 years of service. After a year marked by continued community outreach and reflections on our rich history, we honor this milestone with a gala that transcends celebration into a commitment for the future,” said Raven L. Hill, Xi Omega president. “Our legacy is not just in the years behind us, but in the scholarships we fund and the community service we will continue for the next 100 years.”

To date, Xi Omega has awarded over $1 million in financial assistance to DC high school youth and continuing college students and has invested countless hours in service to Washingtonians of all ages.

Notably, the chapter’s history mirrors the life span of several members. Xi Omega boasts four local centenarians, including 105-year-old Dorothy Boggess, and 10 Diamond members with more than 75 years of service to the sorority — the largest number among AKA chapters worldwide. Local resident Gloria Curry, who will achieve the Diamond milestone in 2024, has been a member of Xi Omega Chapter for 74 years.

The year-long centennial commemoration has featured the dedication of Xi Omega Way – a renamed block of 14th Street NW, a 10-episode Centennial Podcast Series highlighting significant milestones in the chapter’s history from each decade, and key collaborations with Food & Friends, the chapter’s longest-standing community partner. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14), the Reverend Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan, and DC Superior Court Judge Kendra Briggs are current members of Xi Omega Chapter. Other notable members in the chapter’s history include Alpha Kappa Alpha founders Norma E. Boyd and Carrie Snowden and three former Alpha Kappa Alpha international presidents – late educator and community leader Marjorie Holloman Parker, physician and activist Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, and educator B. Beatrix Scott.

The gala celebration will feature distinguished speakers, including the keynote address by Charletta Wilson Jacks, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority International First Vice President. NBC4 Washington anchor Jummy Olabanji, a member of Xi Omega Chapter, will serve as mistress of ceremonies. The DC Fusion Band will provide entertainment throughout the program.

With more than 700 registered attendees, this sold-out event will host special guests, including Congresswoman Underwood, District of Columbia Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George and District of Columbia At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson, all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha. The sorority’s North Atlantic Regional Director, Elicia Pegues Spearman, will also give remarks.

For more information, please visit XO100.org or contact publicrelations@akaxo.org

About AKA: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC, in 1908. It is the first Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women, comprised of more than 355,000 members in more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Liberia, the Bahamas, the US Virgin Islands, Germany, South Korea, Bermuda, Japan, Canada, South Africa and Dubai. Led by International President Danette Anthony Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African-American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit aka1908.com.

About Xi Omega: Xi Omega Chapter is the first and largest graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Washington, DC. Established in 1923, the chapter has a membership of nearly 700 professional women who serve the District of Columbia. Xi Omega’s signature service programs focus on family empowerment, wealth building, environmental enhancement, social justice advocacy and local community upliftment. These programs are the cornerstone of the AKA international service theme, “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.” For more information, visit akaxo.org.