Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility

Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Matt Haugen are pleased to announce the sale of Oronoco Self Storage. The facility is located off Highway 52 in Oronoco, MN and serves the growing Rochester MSA. Oronoco Self Storage provides 38,074 rentable square feet of drive up self-storage with room to build three additional buildings. It is equipped with 24-hour cameras, a fence, and gate system.

Oronoco Self Storage sold to a local operator with a growing presence in Minnesota. Flannigan and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and procured the Buyer.

Tom, Alex, Nathan, and Matt are the Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.