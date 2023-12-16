Hong Kong – HKCPEC held Final Round of Competition cum Award Presentation Ceremony for HKCPEC Youth Programme (with photos)

HKCPEC held Final Round of Competition cum Award Presentation Ceremony for HKCPEC Youth Programme (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation:



The Final Round of Competition cum Award Presentation Ceremony for the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation (HKCPEC) Youth Programme (Youth Programme) – “Digital Art x Speak up Hong Kong Story” Art Design and Storytelling Competition, co-organised by the HKCPEC and Edution Network, was successfully held today (December 16) at The Mills in Tsuen Wan. Officiating at the Award Presentation Ceremony were the Chairman of the HKCPEC, Professor Tam Kar-yan, and the Vice Chairman of the HKCPEC and the Deputy Director-General of Trade and Industry, Mr Francis Ho.

In his opening remarks, Professor Tam said that this year marked the ninth edition of Youth Programme held by the HKCPEC, which provided an opportunity for students to better understand the strengths and prospect of Hong Kong in the Asia-Pacific region through participating in a series of workshops, seminars and visits, and to tell the world the good stories of Hong Kong through integrating digital art and creativity.

Speaking at the Award Presentation Ceremony, Mr Ho expressed his delight for HKCPEC to organise this year’s Youth Programme, as the objective coincided with the priorities of the current-term Government on youth development and promoting Hong Kong. It also echoed the recent development of digitalisation in the region, and enabled the younger generation in Hong Kong to deepen their understanding in regional trend and economic co-operation.

The HKCPEC Youth Programme aims at advancing understanding among the youth community on Hong Kong’s role and contribution to trade and economic development and co-operation in the Asia-Pacific region; and increasing their knowledge, developing their analytical skills and encouraging their strategic thinking in the process of the participation.

This year’s Youth Programme seeks to inspire students to share the good stories of Hong Kong with the use of new media while producing digital artwork that reflects their innovative thinking. Participating senior secondary school students in Hong Kong completed in a series of nurturing activities, including seminars, workshops and company visits. In the Final Round of Competition, 14 shortlisted teams each presented a complete set of digital artwork and shared their design concept and vision of good stories of Hong Kong through a short video.

In the Award Presentation Ceremony, ECF Saint Too Canaan College was awarded the Asia-Pacific Grand Vision Award, the Hong Kong Story Award and the Digital Art Award. The awarded team of the Best Presentation Award was one of the teams from Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College. The artwork and video of one of the teams from SALEM-Immanuel Lutheran College also won both the Popularity Artwork Award and Popularity Video Award from an online polling on social media. All digital artwork entering the Final Round of Competition are exhibited at M4 Atrium on the first floor of The Mills from December 16 to 18 (Saturday to Monday). Members of the public are welcome to visit.

The HKCPEC (www.hkcpec.org/) was established in March 1990 to co-ordinate Hong Kong, China’s participation in the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC). In line with the nature of the PECC, the composition of the HKCPEC is tripartite, comprising members from the Government, the business sector and academia.

The PECC is a non-governmental organization set up in 1980 to develop closer co-operation in trade and economic issues among economies in the region. Currently, the PECC has 25 member committees, of which 22 are full members. For details, please visit the PECC’s website at www.pecc.org/.