Hong Kong – Head of CEPU expresses sorrow over passing of Professor Tang Xiaoou

Head of CEPU expresses sorrow over passing of Professor Tang Xiaoou



​The Head of Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (CEPU), Dr Stephen Wong, today (December 16) expressed sorrow over the passing of Professor Tang Xiaoou, member of the Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers (CECA), and extended his deepest condolences to his family on behalf of the CEPU.

As the Secretariat, the CEPU provides research and secretariat support to the CECA.

“Professor Tang Xiaoou has provided a lot of valuable advice in the area of innovation and entrepreneurship and made great contributions since the establishment of the CECA in March this year. I am deeply grieved at the loss of Professor Tang. On behalf of the CEPU’s colleagues, I offer deepest condolences to his family.” Dr Wong said.