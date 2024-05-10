Honda Opens New R&D Facility in Bengaluru to Accelerate Electrification in India

Honda R&D (India) Private Limited (HRID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and functioning as Honda’s research and development arm for motorcycles & power products in India, today opened its new Solution R&D Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Honda sets global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and is working to make a wide range of its products carbon neutral in terms of their power sources. In the motorcycle business, Honda is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its motorcycle products during the 2040s.

Shifting to India where economic development continues, in 2021, the Indian government announced at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (also known as 26th Conference of the Parties, COP26) that the country will work toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

Under such environmental change, Honda believes that in order to continue to be chosen by customers, the company needs not only to respond to electrification trends, but also to create new value outside of the established framework, and provide more attractive products and services.

The Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly, as well as work on software and connected services through ‘co-creating’ open innovation by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development companies. In addition, by taking advantages of ‘ecosystem*1’ from its geographical location, the Solution R&D Center will be partnering with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products from a long-term perspective.

Furthermore, Honda will actively work to solve social issues, such as the effective use of energy through Honda’s Triple Action to ZERO*2 initiative (carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation), and the prevention of traffic accidents to realize a society with zero traffic collision fatalities*3.

Honda will continue to provide products with new added value that is uniquely Honda, through various technological advancements and innovations, bringing ‘the joy of freedom of mobility’ to its customers.

(1) A common profit environment for products and services established by multiple companies.

(2) Honda’s three pillars to achieve zero environmental impact throughout the life cycle of products and corporate activities by 2050.

(3) Honda aims to achieve zero fatalities in traffic accidents involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050.



