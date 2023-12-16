Cyclone Ballparks Celebrates 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event with a Bang

Premier Baseball Facility in Pecos, Texas Marks Third Year Hosting Unifying Festive Event

Cyclone Ballparks in Pecos, Texas, celebrated its 25th annual Christmas tree lighting event on November 28 with a bang. This marks the third year the event was held at the park. The grand event, aired live on KIUN, included a prayer by Conrad Saldana, the National Anthem by Mrs. Courtney Henson Navarrete, the Pledge of Allegiance and Texas Pledge led by Pecos Students, Christmas Songs by Pecos Eagle High School Band, a Christmas Performance by Zavala 3rd Grade Students, a special appearance by Santa, and a magnificent firework show presented by numerous local sponsors– all before the main event, the tree lighting ceremony.

Representatives from management firm Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) were also present to support the event’s success. Marketing Manager Cristina Gil said, “We are so proud to have been a part of this special event again. It was a great opportunity to work with SFC to make a positive impact on the community, especially during the holidays.”

The event was a huge success, with hundreds of people in attendance. The festive decorations adorning the park were a sight to behold. The crowd was invited to enjoy holiday-themed refreshments and were filled with excitement and anticipation as the tree was lit up with thousands of twinkling lights. The crowd cheered and applauded as the tree was lit up and the fireworks show began.

The event was made possible by the generous support of numerous local sponsors. Sponsors for the fireworks show included the Pecos Chamber of Commerce, TransPecos Banks, PBTISD, Blitz Services, WhiteShark, United Supermarkets, La Quinta, Best Western Swiss Clock Inn, and many more.

The event was a great way to kick off the holiday season and bring the community together. It was a night of joy and celebration and a reminder of the importance of coming together to celebrate the holidays. To celebrate the 25th year of this special event, Cyclone is hosting 25 days of events leading up to Christmas. Daily events include holiday-themed movie nights, dinner with Santa, special photo ops with Christmas characters, holiday lights drive-thru’s, and much more. For more info, visit Cyclone’s website or Facebook page.

About Cyclone Ballparks

Cyclone Ballparks, located in Pecos, TX, is the newest destination for elite baseball and softball events from across the Southwestern United States. At our ballparks, you will find premium turf fields, excellent hospitality, and a premium experience at any event. To learn more about us, visit playpecos.com.