Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels presents award to Italian company for utilising Hong Kong business opportunities (with photos)

HKETO, Brussels presents award to Italian company for utilising Hong Kong business opportunities (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) presented a Special Hong Kong Award to an Italian company at the 18th China Awards in Milan, Italy on December 13 (Milan time).



The China Awards, organised by the Italy China Council Foundation (ICCF) annually, is one of the most influential business events in Italy with significant media coverage. It recognises Italian companies that have grasped the opportunities in the Chinese market and vice versa, Chinese companies that have invested in Italy and engaged in strategic and innovative collaborations with Italian counterparts. This was the second time that the HKETO, Brussels supported the event and presented a Special Hong Kong Award.



The Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Ms Shirley Yung, commended the recipient of the Special Hong Kong Award, Tuvia Italia (a member of Kerry Logistics). The company successfully assists Italian companies with bespoke logistics, freight and support services to do businesses with China and wider Asia, riding on its network in Hong Kong. It is also a vivid example of Hong Kong companies collaborating with their Italian counterparts to explore the European and international markets hand-in-hand.



The event comprising of an awards ceremony and a gala dinner offered an opportunity to put Hong Kong’s musical talents in the spotlight before 300 executives and senior representatives of top Italian and Chinese companies. Guests were enchanted by a performance of classical and modern songs by award-winning soprano Alison Lau from Hong Kong, who is now based in Europe. A Hong Kong promotional video was also screened at the event.



Ms Yung said that the event is a quality occasion to highlight the unique status of Hong Kong as a gateway between China and the rest of the world, whether for businesses or arts and culture. She told guests that the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region endeavours to attract strategic enterprises and high-calibre talent from all over the world, offering them facilitation and customised support measures to meet their specific needs.



She invited Italian companies to work with Hong Kong to seize the exciting opportunities it can bring to help them develop their business in Asia and in the Greater Bay Area, as the awarded companies had successfully done.

The ICCF is the largest Italy-China business association in Italy that facilitates collaboration between Italian and Chinese companies. The ICCF organises the annual China Awards in partnership with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China and with the support of the China Chamber of Commerce in Italy.