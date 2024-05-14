Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores

As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both online and in their showroom locations.

Known for their commitment to comfort and innovation, Keetsa offers a diverse selection of mattresses designed to cater to every sleep preference and need. Whether customers are in search of a luxurious memory foam mattress, a supportive hybrid mattress, or a well-designed mattress made with exceptional materials, Keetsa has something for everyone.

During the Memorial Day Sale Event, Keetsa will offer significant savings on select mattress models, including popular favorites like the Keetsa Plus, the Keetsa Cloud, and the Keetsa Tea Leaf Classic. With discounts of up to 50% off, now is the perfect time for individuals and families to upgrade their sleep experience and invest in a mattress that promotes better rest and relaxation.

In addition to discounts on mattresses and bed frames, Keetsa also offers complimentary shipping on all orders within the contiguous United States, making it easy for customers to receive their new mattress conveniently delivered to their doorstep.

“We’re excited to celebrate Memorial Day with our valued customers by offering exclusive discounts on our comfy mattresses,” said a spokesperson for Keetsa. “At Keetsa, we believe that everyone deserves a good night’s sleep, and our Memorial Day Sale Event is the perfect opportunity for individuals to invest in a mattress that not only prioritizes comfort but also long term value.”

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, customers are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience the unmatched comfort and quality of a Keetsa mattress. To shop the Memorial Day Sale Event and explore Keetsa’s selection of premium mattresses, visit https://www.keetsa.com/pages/memorial-day-mattress-sales.

About Keetsa: Keetsa is a leading provider of premium quality mattresses, committed to revolutionizing the sleep experience through innovation, sustainability, and comfort. With a diverse range of mattress options crafted using high-quality materials and environmentally conscious practices, Keetsa aims to promote better sleep and overall well-being for customers around the world.