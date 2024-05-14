Superior Grocers Announces Mary Kasper as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer

Superior Grocers proudly announces the appointment of Mary Kasper as the company’s Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. With an illustrious background in law and extensive experience in the retail sector, Kasper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

Kasper joins Superior Grocers from 99 Cents Only Stores, where she served as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. Her previous executive positions at Unified Grocers and Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Markets further solidified her reputation as a trusted advisor and thought leader in the retail industry. Kasper also held leadership positions in the legal departments of Ralphs/Food 4 Less and Vons, where she provided strategic legal counsel to support business objectives.

Throughout her career, Kasper has been recognized for her outstanding contributions, including being named a finalist for the Los Angeles Business Journal Outstanding Corporate Counsel Award. She is an active member of prominent industry associations, including the California State Bar Association, Food Marketing Institute, and the California Grocers Association (CGA). Kasper previously served as the Chair of the CGA and CGA’s Government Relations Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mary Kasper to Superior Grocers as our Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer,” said Richard Wardwell, President and CEO at Superior Grocers. “Her extensive experience and proven track record of success will be instrumental in driving our human resources initiatives forward as we continue to prioritize the well-being and development of our employees and in providing legal and strategic guidance to the business.”

Kasper holds a Juris Doctorate from the UCLA School of Law and a B.A. in English, Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude from UCLA.

As Superior Grocers embarks on its next phase of growth and innovation, Ms. Kasper’s leadership will play a pivotal role in nurturing a thriving and inclusive workplace culture.