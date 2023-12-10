Spencer Savings Bank Honored by NJ Senate and General Assembly for Promoting Academic Excellence Through Its Scholarship Program

The Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey recently recognized Spencer Savings Bank, highly esteemed throughout the Garden State, for promoting academic excellence through its scholarship program. Assemblyman Gary S. Schaer recently visited the bank to present Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s CEO and Chairman, and the Executive Management team with the Proclamation on behalf of the NJ State Legislature.

Since its establishment in 2002, the bank’s scholarship program has provided financial support to deserving students throughout New Jersey by granting over $600,000 in academic scholarships. The students have earned distinction through their scholastic accomplishments in addition to their exemplary leadership skills and commitment to community service.

During the visit, Assemblyman Gary Schaer praised the bank’s steadfast efforts to advance the common good and commended the company for its dedication to the state’s young people. The proclamation noted, “The strength and prosperity of the State of New Jersey and the effectiveness of American society greatly depend upon a thorough and efficient education for all, and upon outstanding organizations, exemplified by Spencer Savings Bank, that dedicate their time and resources in furtherance of an astute, engaged and informed citizenry.”

“We take great pride in the support we provide our youth in creating a better tomorrow, both for themselves and for our community. We are very honored to receive this award and thank Assemblyman Schaer for visiting with us and acknowledging our work,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “For over a century, Spencer has been a pillar of the community, committed to improving the lives of its community members in various ways. We are proud of the strong support we continue to provide the community, especially with education. Not only do we lend financial support, but we also provide financial education, throughout the year, at various schools and community/business organizations across the state.”

About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.