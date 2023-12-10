Hong Kong – Murder in Tai Po

Murder in Tai Po ****************



Police are investigating a murder case happened in Tai Po last night (December 9), in which a 62-year-old man died.

At 11.31pm, Police received a man’s report that when he tried to visit his 62-year-old male relative at a village house in Chai Kek Village, his relative’s 52-year-old wife refused to open the door.

Police officers sped to the scene and found the 62-year-old man lying unconsciously in the house. He was certified dead at scene.

Initial investigation revealed that the 52-year-old woman was suspected of pressing the deceased with a mattress platform and a mattress after the deceased accidentally fell down when adjusting the bed frame. Police arrested the woman for murder. She is being detained for enquiries.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Tai Po District is underway. Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3662.