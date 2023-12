Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Council geographical constituency election voter turnout (1130)

District Council Ordinary Election District Council geographical constituency election voter turnout (1130) ******************************************************************************************



The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Council geographical constituency (DCGC) election as at 11.30am today (December 10) are as follows:



District Council Number of Registered Electors Accumulative Voter Turnout Accumulative Turnout Rate (%) Hong Kong Island Central and Western District Council 113,205 9,569 8.45% Wan Chai District Council 76,730 6,622 8.63% Eastern District Council 328,748 31,184 9.49% Southern District Council 153,898 14,674 9.53% Kowloon Yau Tsim Mong District Council 135,030 11,626 8.61% Sham Shui Po District Council 233,454 20,646 8.84% Kowloon City District Council 213,270 19,875 9.32% Wong Tai Sin District Council 268,906 25,992 9.67% Kwun Tong District Council 418,477 43,360 10.36% New Territories Tsuen Wan District Council 178,242 16,319 9.16% Tuen Mun District Council 310,148 28,646 9.24% Yuen Long District Council 371,115 31,927 8.60% North District Council 198,701 18,801 9.46% Tai Po District Council 191,270 17,377 9.09% Sai Kung District Council 291,151 24,533 8.43% Sha Tin District Council 438,832 38,048 8.67% Kwai Tsing District Council 314,952 31,932 10.14% Islands District Council 96,977 7,799 8.04% Total 4,333,106 398,930 9.21%

The voter turnout figures for each DCGC are as follows:



DCGC Number of Registered Electors Accumulative Voter Turnout Accumulative Turnout Rate (%) Hong Kong Island Central 47,869 3,519 7.35% Western 65,336 6,050 9.26% Wan Chai 76,730 6,622 8.63% Tai Pak 97,505 8,894 9.12% Hong Wan 116,238 11,155 9.60% Chai Wan 115,005 11,135 9.68% Southern District Southeast 75,965 7,317 9.63% Southern District Northwest 77,933 7,357 9.44% Kowloon Yau Tsim Mong South 61,294 5,122 8.36% Yau Tsim Mong North 73,736 6,504 8.82% Sham Shui Po West 123,786 11,112 8.98% Sham Shui Po East 109,668 9,534 8.69% Kowloon City North 97,230 9,424 9.69% Kowloon City South 116,040 10,451 9.01% Wong Tai Sin East 121,593 11,660 9.59% Wong Tai Sin West 147,313 14,332 9.73% Kwun Tong Southeast 107,726 10,892 10.11% Kwun Tong Central 100,435 8,470 8.43% Kwun Tong North 101,521 12,288 12.10% Kwun Tong West 108,795 11,710 10.76% New Territories Tsuen Wan Northwest 88,781 7,393 8.33% Tsuen Wan Southeast 89,461 8,926 9.98% Tuen Mun East 94,443 8,196 8.68% Tuen Mun West 108,195 10,511 9.71% Tuen Mun North 107,510 9,939 9.24% Yuen Long Town Centre 84,076 6,995 8.32% Yuen Long Rural East 80,192 7,020 8.75% Tin Shui Wai South and Ping Ha 90,684 7,932 8.75% Tin Shui Wai North 116,163 9,980 8.59% Wu Tip Shan 107,322 9,721 9.06% Robin’s Nest 91,379 9,080 9.94% Tai Po South 94,637 9,186 9.71% Tai Po North 96,633 8,191 8.48% Sai Kung and Hang Hau 76,894 6,248 8.13% Tseung Kwan O South 107,619 8,274 7.69% Tseung Kwan O North 106,638 10,011 9.39% Sha Tin West 107,835 8,461 7.85% Sha Tin East 109,799 9,411 8.57% Sha Tin South 104,982 10,303 9.81% Sha Tin North 116,216 9,873 8.50% Tsing Yi 121,790 13,332 10.95% Kwai Chung East 96,053 9,174 9.55% Kwai Chung West 97,109 9,426 9.71% Islands 96,977 7,799 8.04% Total 4,333,106 398,930 9.21%

The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.