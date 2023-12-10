Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1230)

District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1230)

     The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency (DCC) election as at 12.30pm today (December 10) are as follows:
 

DCCs Number of Registered Electors Accumulative Voter Turnout Accumulative Turnout Rate (%)
Hong Kong Island
Central and Western 127 112 88.19%
Wan Chai 110 99 90.00%
Eastern 161 141 87.58%
Southern 128 124 96.88%
Kowloon
Yau Tsim Mong 180 164 91.11%
Sham Shui Po 117 95 81.20%
Kowloon City 180 163 90.56%
Wong Tai Sin 146 135 92.47%
Kwun Tong 191 159 83.25%
New Territories
Tsuen Wan 136 121 88.97%
Tuen Mun 161 147 91.30%
Yuen Long 128 121 94.53%
North 102 95 93.14%
Tai Po 89 83 93.26%
Sai Kung 111 102 91.89%
Sha Tin 199 168 84.42%
Kwai Tsing 149 121 81.21%
Islands 117 98 83.76%
Total 2,532 2,248 88.78%

     The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.