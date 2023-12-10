Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1230)

District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1230) ******************************************************************************************



The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency (DCC) election as at 12.30pm today (December 10) are as follows:



DCCs Number of Registered Electors Accumulative Voter Turnout Accumulative Turnout Rate (%) Hong Kong Island Central and Western 127 112 88.19% Wan Chai 110 99 90.00% Eastern 161 141 87.58% Southern 128 124 96.88% Kowloon Yau Tsim Mong 180 164 91.11% Sham Shui Po 117 95 81.20% Kowloon City 180 163 90.56% Wong Tai Sin 146 135 92.47% Kwun Tong 191 159 83.25% New Territories Tsuen Wan 136 121 88.97% Tuen Mun 161 147 91.30% Yuen Long 128 121 94.53% North 102 95 93.14% Tai Po 89 83 93.26% Sai Kung 111 102 91.89% Sha Tin 199 168 84.42% Kwai Tsing 149 121 81.21% Islands 117 98 83.76% Total 2,532 2,248 88.78%

The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.