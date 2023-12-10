Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1230)

District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1230)
******************************************************************************************
The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency (DCC) election as at 12.30pm today (December 10) are as follows:
|DCCs
|Number of Registered Electors
|Accumulative Voter Turnout
|Accumulative Turnout Rate (%)
|Hong Kong Island
|Central and Western
|127
|112
|88.19%
|Wan Chai
|110
|99
|90.00%
|Eastern
|161
|141
|87.58%
|Southern
|128
|124
|96.88%
|Kowloon
|Yau Tsim Mong
|180
|164
|91.11%
|Sham Shui Po
|117
|95
|81.20%
|Kowloon City
|180
|163
|90.56%
|Wong Tai Sin
|146
|135
|92.47%
|Kwun Tong
|191
|159
|83.25%
|New Territories
|Tsuen Wan
|136
|121
|88.97%
|Tuen Mun
|161
|147
|91.30%
|Yuen Long
|128
|121
|94.53%
|North
|102
|95
|93.14%
|Tai Po
|89
|83
|93.26%
|Sai Kung
|111
|102
|91.89%
|Sha Tin
|199
|168
|84.42%
|Kwai Tsing
|149
|121
|81.21%
|Islands
|117
|98
|83.76%
|Total
|2,532
|2,248
|88.78%
The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.