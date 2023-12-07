Green Company Pictures Holds Open Casting Call in Atlanta for Feature Film -RATCHET

CASTING CALL: RATCHET

DATE: Saturday, December 9, 2023

TIME: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mann Robinson Studios

1035 Donnelly Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

REGISTRATION: ScaryRatchetMovie.com

Following the casting there will be a MEET & GREET with the directors, The Green Brothers Rasheed and R.Saed Green at BOXCAR AT HOPS CITY (West End) located at 1000 White Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

“RATCHET” follows an obsessed psycho whose “love interest” is suspiciously murdered by a degenerate on Halloween… resulting in a hip, urban city being terrorized by a brutal, vengeful killer who targets anyone sharing in the suspect’s characteristics.

About Green Company Pictures

Fresh off of the success of their 2023 comedy series The Urbans (starring/featuring: Rodney Perry, Clifton Powell, Bern Nadette Stanis, Donnell Rawlings, etc.) – Green Company Pictures is raising the stakes with a new horror/slasher thats ramping up to be the most talked about release of 2024. With The Urbans having secured licensing deals with notable platforms such as BounceTV and FilmRise (also free on Tubi), the Green Bros. are planning an attack on the theatrical market with the release of Ratchet – a slick slasher thriller with a unique and entertaining premise. With the possibility of some unsettling gore… and maybe even a hint of guts, Ratchet without a doubt will secure itself as the city slasher film that will satisfy ones salacious taste for the darker side.

