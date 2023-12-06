ReadersMagnet Showcased Dennis Joiner’s Socio-Political Book “Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field” at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field by Dennis Joiner was displayed at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair.

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet exhibited Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field by Dennis Joiner at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair took place from November 25 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field aims to depict Americas desire for a more flawless union and its disappointment in accomplishing a metaphorical field that is leveled, where no external factors hinder the capability of players to compete fairly. All players abide by the same rules.

Dennis Joiner wrote his book to reveal the only sure way of bringing to light the pertinacious, fossilized racist assumptions that remain uncritically challenged in the unconscious id of the American psychosocial personality and expose their power to subjugate and exploit world people. He explains that nowhere in America is a severe examination of the black problem, yet understanding this problem is the essential prerequisite for understanding the putrescence of American society and neutralizing its decay.

Dennis Joiners socio-political book answers some particular questions regarding American society. It also outlines how human suffering is primarily due to malefic conditions facilitated by white-instituted authority schemes and pleasure systems.

Dennis Joiners Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field was well-received at this years Guadalajara International Book Fair, the most significant publishing event in Ibero-America. Get a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore. Learn more about author Dennis Joiner and his works by visiting his website: https://www.djoinerbooks.com/.

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field

Author: Dennis Joiner

Published Date: October 4, 2023

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre: Politics and Social Sciences

Author

Dennis Joiner studied mathematics and computer science at Southern Illinois University. He shares his system thinking critique of American society and his vision of a future where humans have evolved to become gnostic beings free from every grief and pain from evil. He had a computer systems and technology career in innovative information technology (IT) research and development.

Since his retirement in 2016, he has been able to devote more time to writing and expanding his knowledge by reading social commentary books. Dennis is a critical system thinker and seeks to explain away a world of illusions.